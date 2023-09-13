Manchester United misfit Jadon Sancho reportedly got off to the worst possible start at Old Trafford due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo shortly afterwards.

Sancho had been promised the no.7 shirt before moving to Man Utd, but that of course then went to Ronaldo once he joined later that summer, according to The Athletic.

The England international will undoubtedly have felt let down by that broken promise coming so soon after he joined, and it seems his issues with Ronaldo didn’t end there.

Sancho initially joined the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but there were problems under interim manager Ralf Rangnick during a team meeting.

According to The Athletic, Ronaldo arranged the meeting to implore Rangnick to change his tactics, which would have meant leaving Sancho on the bench, though it seems the German tactician had some reservations about this as Sancho had shown some glimpses of fine form around that time.

Ronaldo generally seemed like a bit of a disruptive presence at United, and ended up leaving midway through last season.

Sancho, meanwhile, perhaps continues to suffer from that difficult start to life in Manchester.