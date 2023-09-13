Manchester United reportedly told clubs from Saudi Arabia that they were willing to sell Jadon Sancho for around £65million this summer.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has struggled for much of his time at Old Trafford and it seems there was a genuine chance he could leave for the right price this summer.

However, this seemingly fell through due to Sancho and his representatives not being keen to take up the option of moving to the Saudi Pro League, according to The Athletic.

One imagines Red Devils fans will be frustrated by this development, as selling Sancho for £65m would have to go down as pretty good business for such a struggling player.

While it would still be a loss on what United initially paid Dortmund for the England international, one imagines there wouldn’t be many other clubs in less wealthy leagues who’d be prepared to pay that much for him.

The Athletic’s report also goes into various behind-the-scenes issues with Sancho since his move to United, providing some insight into why it hasn’t worked out for him in Manchester.