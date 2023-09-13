Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms surprise Manchester United transfer U-turn

It now looks like Donny van de Beek will be staying at Manchester United after all, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Netherlands international has struggled for playing time at Man Utd for a while now, having largely failed to impress since his move from Ajax a few years ago.

Romano recently reported that it looked highly likely that Van de Beek would leave United before the end of the summer window, but he’s now provided a surprise update on this saga in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Discussing Van de Beek’s situation amid some links with Turkish clubs, Romano said: “It also looks like nothing will be happening with Donny van de Beek, despite links with Turkish clubs.

“I now expect Van de Beek to stay at Man United – only a very good proposal could change the story but I’m told the current feeling is for Donny to stay at the club until January.”

This is a surprise U-turn, and it’s not entirely clear why Van de Beek now appears set to remain at Old Trafford, though one imagines his situation will be one to watch again in January.

It would take something special from the 26-year-old to work his way back into Erik ten Hag’s plans and show that he’s good enough to play regularly at this level.