Micah Richards believes West Ham are signing ‘intelligent player’ in January

Pundit Micah Richards has praised Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and backed him for a likely January transfer to West Ham United.

The Scotland international isn’t always a regular for Man Utd and looked like he could move this summer, though a switch to Fulham, among others, fell through.

Richards thinks McTominay is an underrated player and can see him joining West Ham next, he said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

“West Ham we said, it was West Ham. Yeah,” said Richards on McTominay’s possible next move.

“I just think he’s a really intelligent, hard-working midfielder who can do a job whatever you tell him.

“It’s just the chaos of Manchester United or the player who they had in the past, so they are always comparing him to Keane or Scholes and it’s always going to be difficult.

“But there is a player in there, I think he’s fantastic.”