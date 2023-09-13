National media left frustrated with Leeds United striker last night

Italy’s sporting press were left frustrated with Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto during Tuesday night’s European Championship qualifier against the Ukraine.

The wide-attacker was introduced with just over half an hour left to play and although he was praised for his ‘dynamism’, his final third decision-making was heavily criticised and earned him a poor 6/10 match rating.

As per the Italian media, Gnonto, who had a very good chance to put his country 3-1 up, failed to take a shot but instead of shooting turned his back on goal and slowed the move down.

 “Gnonto 6/10. He has the ball at his feet to make it 3-1, he goes back. But the dynamism on the right is increasing,” Corriere dello Sport wrote in their post-match report.

