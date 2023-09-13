Video: Pundit thinks Newcastle might be “on the brink” of considering huge decision

Jamie O’Hara has made the surprise claim that he thinks Newcastle United could be on the brink of seriously considering replacing Eddie Howe as manager.

Discussing the candidates for the next England manager in the video clip below, O’Hara told talkSPORT that he could see Howe being in contention because he might soon come under growing pressure at Newcastle.

Watch below as O’Hara explains his thinking, with Howe perhaps under growing pressure to live up to the Magpies’ increasingly high expectations…

Howe has done impressive work at St James’ Park and would surely be seen as an exciting appointment for England, who perhaps look in need of a change with things going a little stale under Southgate.

