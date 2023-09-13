Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves.

The Portugal international has caught the eye with his performances for Sporting in recent years, and, aged 25, looks like a bit of a late bloomer after a quiet spell at Wolves as a youngster.

According to O Jogo, there is growing interest from the Premier League in Goncalves, who has a release clause of €80million, while Aston Villa have also shown a strong interest.

It seems like this could be a player to watch in the weeks and months ahead, as these teams could look to strengthen their squads in January.

Liverpool already have a lot of depth up front but might benefit from keeping an eye on long-term replacements for Mohamed Salah after uncertainty over his future in the summer.

Spurs and Newcastle, meanwhile, may well be in the race for the top four this season and a winter purchase for someone like Goncalves could have a big say on who gets Champions League qualification come May.