Liverpool, Spurs & Newcastle considering transfer move for star with €80m release clause

Posted by

Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves.

The Portugal international has caught the eye with his performances for Sporting in recent years, and, aged 25, looks like a bit of a late bloomer after a quiet spell at Wolves as a youngster.

According to O Jogo, there is growing interest from the Premier League in Goncalves, who has a release clause of €80million, while Aston Villa have also shown a strong interest.

It seems like this could be a player to watch in the weeks and months ahead, as these teams could look to strengthen their squads in January.

Pedro Goncalves to Liverpool, Spurs or Newcastle?
More Stories / Latest News
Premier League club place £35m+ price tag on star wanted by Man United this summer ahead of 2024 windows
Bayern Munich vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news
Chelsea doing more groundwork than their rivals on potential forward transfer

Liverpool already have a lot of depth up front but might benefit from keeping an eye on long-term replacements for Mohamed Salah after uncertainty over his future in the summer.

Spurs and Newcastle, meanwhile, may well be in the race for the top four this season and a winter purchase for someone like Goncalves could have a big say on who gets Champions League qualification come May.

More Stories Pedro Goncalves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.