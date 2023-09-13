(Photo) Man United star trolls Mo Salah with Egyptian’s own goal celebration

Manchester United youngster Hannibal trolled Liverpool’s Mo Salah during last night’s international friendly.

Although the young midfielder failed to get on the scoresheet during Tunisia’s 3-1 victory over Salah’s Egypt, he did play an integral part in his country’s success.

And spotted at full-time celebrating with his compatriots, United’s number 46 pulled out Salah’s iconic genie celebration.

Red Devils fans will love seeing one of their academy prospects taunt one of their biggest rivals. The animosity between the two will now surely extend beyond the international stage.

