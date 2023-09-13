Manchester United youngster Hannibal trolled Liverpool’s Mo Salah during last night’s international friendly.

Although the young midfielder failed to get on the scoresheet during Tunisia’s 3-1 victory over Salah’s Egypt, he did play an integral part in his country’s success.

And spotted at full-time celebrating with his compatriots, United’s number 46 pulled out Salah’s iconic genie celebration.

Hannibal Mejbri pulled out Mo Salah's celebration as Tunisia beat Egypt 3-1 on Tuesday ?? #mufc pic.twitter.com/mPU5Ur8B9z — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) September 13, 2023

Red Devils fans will love seeing one of their academy prospects taunt one of their biggest rivals. The animosity between the two will now surely extend beyond the international stage.