Player is certain for Leeds return if club gets promoted this season

Leeds United winger on loan at Everton Jack Harrison will return to the club if the Elland Road outfit is promoted to the Premier League.

This is according to Leeds Live, who claim Harrison is nailed on to return if his parent club gets promoted this season.

Explaining the winger’s situation, the report says that because of his mammoth contract he will be back to Leeds if they return to the Premier League.

Jack Harrison and Rutter are out on an island with their mammoth contracts. Plenty more water needs to flow under the bridge before their agents need to worry about negotiations again.

If Leeds can get back up, Harrison will be nailed on to return to the fold.

Harrison still hasn’t featured for Everton because of a hip injury. He is yet to start training with the group.