Premier League club place £35m+ price tag on star wanted by Man United this summer ahead of 2024 windows

Man United spent the tail end of this summer’s transfer window looking for a left-back following the injury to Luke Shaw and one of their targets could now be sold in 2024 for over £35m.

In the end, United signed Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan deal which will help Erik ten Hag whilst both Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are out injured. It is unsure whether the Dutch coach will move for a permanent option next year but one player that was on Man United’s list this summer, Brentford’s Rico Henry, could be sold next year.

According to Football Insider, Brentford could accept an offer of £35million-plus for the left-back after Man United made enquiries about the 26-year-old over the summer months.

Other top Premier League sides are also said to be interested in the defender but it remains to be seen if any will make a move in 2024.

Henry has been a key part of Brentford’s squad since they returned to the Premier League and is a favourite of manager Thomas Frank. The report says that the left-back is happy at the London club and that the Bees are in a strong position at present with the 26-year-old under contract until June 2026.

Man United will unlikely need another left-back in 2024 unless one of the current two leaves, but it seems that there is interest from elsewhere in the Brentford star ahead of a big 2024 for the player.