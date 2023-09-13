Reliable journalist drops massive update on £70m Newcastle star’s future

Newcastle United are edging closer to tying Bruno Guimaraes down on a new contract.

That’s according to The Athletic’s George Caulkin, who claims the Magpies’ negotiations with their number 39 over a contract extension are ‘pretty much done’.

Joining from Lyon just over 18 months ago for a reported £40 million, Guimaraes, 25, is now valued at almost double that figure; according to Transfermarkt, the Brazil international is worth at least a whopping £70 million.

And clearly eager to reward him for his impressive performances since he arrived at St. James’ Park, Newcastle United’s hierarchy are closing in on announcing the 25-year-old has signed a new deal.

“It’s not a rumour, it’s true,” Caulkin said.

“I think that is pretty much done now. That’s good news. There’s been to-and-fro on how much he gets paid. I think he wanted a bit more when the first offer came to him. That’s all been done. They’re very close now and that’s good news.”

Since joining, Guimaraes, who has three years left on his current deal, has directly contributed to 16 goals in 61 games in all competitions.