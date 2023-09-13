888Sport have given the top 10 richest football clubs in order for 2023, and the list has no real surprises. These figures are according to Statista’s revenue figures.

The main surprise comes in 10th, where Tottenham have pipped the likes of their North London rivals Arsenal as a richer club in the list. Spurs sit 10th with a £389.20 million revenue figure. 888Sport suggest that while Arsenal perform better from a commercial standpoint, the lack of Champions League football for the Gunners in recent years has affected their standings in this list.

At the other end of the scale, you have Manchester City who have just won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 2023 which provides revenue in itself. City have a value of £617.24 million revenue figures, and have just beaten Real Madrid who sit second with £613.21 million.

The rest of the list contains the big names, with Bayern Munich (3rd), Barcelona (4th), Manchester United (5th), PSG (6th), Liverpool (7th), Chelsea (8th) and Juventus (9th).

This list also highlights the financial super power of the Premier League, as five of the top 10 are Premier League clubs, and between the five teams they have a revenue value of over £2.5 billion. The rest of the top leagues represented on this list have one or two teams, with La Liga having two (Real Madrid and Barcelona) and the rest only having one (Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus).

Spending in the Premier League matches these numbers, as by bringing in more revenue, they are able to spend more money and this is shown by the Premier League spending figures, which reached £2.36 billion this summer.