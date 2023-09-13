Southampton vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Southampton (7th in the Championship) take on Leicester City (3rd in the Championship) on Friday September 15th, at St. Mary’s Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, was in March 2023, when Southampton beat Leicester 1-0 at St. Marys in the Premier League. The only goal of the game being scored by Carlos Alcaraz in the 35th minute.

Southampton lost their last game, being smashed 5-0 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Goals from Jack Clarke, Pierre Ekwah (x2), Bradley Dack and Chris Rigg secured the win and three points for the Black Cats.

Leicester also lost their last game, 1-0 to Hull, with the only goal coming from Liam Delap in the 15th minute to secure victory for Hull and the three points.

How to watch Southampton vs Leicester City

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium

Team News:

Southampton remain without Juan Larios and Ross Stewart through injury, however there have been no new injury concerns reported.

Leicester have been boosted by the return of summer signing Conor Coady to training this week, however this game could come too early for Coady.

Predicted XI:

Southampton: Bazunu, Manning, Holgate, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, S. Armstrong, Downes, Smallbone, Edozie, Alcaraz, A. Armstrong.

Leicester City: Hermansen, Doyle, Vestergaard, Faes, Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Ndidi, Pereira, McAteer, Iheanacho, Mavididi.