“Something special” – Real Madrid youngster is future Ballon d’Or winner, says pundit

talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy has heaped praise on Jude Bellingham, stating he will win the Ballon d’Or one day.

Cundy nicknamed Bellingham “Jude Bellondor” as he is positive he will win that honour at some stage in his career, he continued to hail the brilliance of Bellingham, speaking on how special of a talent he is.

He then went on to make the comparison between Bellingham and Paul Gascoigne, stating that the youngster will surpass what Gascoigne did for club and country, and how he isn’t far off it already at only the age of 20.

They also made the point that he is the most “sensational teenager” they have ever seen, along with Wayne Rooney when he broke through at Everton and went to Manchester United as a teenager.

?? “We are watching something special.” ? “He will win the Ballon D’or.” ? “He will surpass what Gazza has done. This kid is just incredible.” Jason Cundy believes Jude Bellingham will win the Ballon D’or one day ? pic.twitter.com/ZeWPzrFCDu — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 12, 2023

Bellingham recently made the switch from Dortmund to Real Madrid, and since joining Los Blancos, he has scored five goals in four games, scoring five of Real Madrid’s eight goals so far this season.

Bellingham scored for England last night, and put in a man of the match performance, as The Three Lions beat Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park.