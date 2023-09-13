Transfer news (LIVE) Jorginho going nowhere, Arsenal tracking young “wonderkid” defender

CaughtOffside Live Blog

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!

13:15 United hold interest in Brighton teenager

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, after his breakthrough last season with the Seagulls.

According to the Daily Mail, United are described as working “two transfer windows ahead” when looking at Evan Ferguson.

Pundit Micah Richards believes Scott McTominay could make the switch in January from Manchester United to West Ham.

Richards said in a podcast that he thinks McTominay is “underrated” and said he is a hardworking and intelligent midfielder.

11:03 Chelsea duo could leave in January

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea duo Marc Cucurella and Trevoh Chalobah could be on the move in January.

Writing in the CaughtOffside Substack column, Romano explained that the feeling is they could both move in the January window after missing out on summer moves.

10:45 United quote £65m for Sancho

Manchester United reportedly quoted £65m fee for Jadon Sancho for Saudi Arabian clubs this summer.

However according to The Athletic, this deal fell through due to Sancho and his representatives not being keen on the move to the Saudi league.

10:42 Arsenal tracking £68m target

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal have been tracking Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande for “some time” in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Diomande is reported to be valued at as much as £68m, and there is a lot of reported admiration from top European clubs for the young defender.

08:50 Jorginho “going nowhere”

Fabrizio Romano has reported that midfielder Jorginho will be staying at the club this season, in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Reports of a late move to Turkey have been dismissed by Romano, ruling out a move to Fenerbahce.