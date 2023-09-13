Twist in Jesse Lingard saga: David Moyes to make final transfer decision

Posted by

Jesse Lingard is reportedly unlikely to be offered a contract at West Ham United.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims that despite training with the Hammers’ first-team in preparation for the 2023-24 season, the former Manchester United attacking midfielder is an outsider to be offered a short-term contract.

More Stories / Latest News
“What are you expecting?” – Pundit blames Southgate for Maguire criticism (video)
“People forget that” – Theo Walcott weighs in on Harry Maguire criticism
Erik Ten Hag preparing for crunch talks with summer Man United signing

Despite enjoying a hugely successful six month loan spell with the Hammers two years ago, Lingard, 30, should David Moyes opt against offering the midfielder a contract, will be forced to find another club willing to take a punt on him.

More Stories David Moyes Jesse Lingard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.