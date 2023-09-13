Twist in Jesse Lingard saga: David Moyes to make final transfer decision

Jesse Lingard is reportedly unlikely to be offered a contract at West Ham United.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims that despite training with the Hammers’ first-team in preparation for the 2023-24 season, the former Manchester United attacking midfielder is an outsider to be offered a short-term contract.

NEW ? Jesse Lingard to #WHUFC latest ?? ?? 'He trained with the first team at Rush Green today. However, West Ham insiders are now suggesting it is UNLIKELY they will snap up Lingard. The decision is ultimately down to David Moyes'. ?? ?? @kierangill_DM More on @MailSport ? pic.twitter.com/SoXlw1G5Yl — Mail Sport (@MailSport) September 13, 2023

Despite enjoying a hugely successful six month loan spell with the Hammers two years ago, Lingard, 30, should David Moyes opt against offering the midfielder a contract, will be forced to find another club willing to take a punt on him.