Video: “The sky is the limit” – Gareth Bale tells Jude Bellingham how to keep fans on side at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale will forever be attached to the history of Real Madrid despite having a turbulent relationship with the fans of the Spanish giants and when speaking about Jude Bellingham, the former Wales star has revealed how to keep the fans on his side at the La Liga outfit.

The former winger was speaking to Sky Sports whilst on a golf course and was asked about Bellingham following another impressive performance for England against Scotland on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old has made a fast start to life at the Bernabeu, scoring five goals and assisting another across his opening four league matches and the youngster is a big topic of conversation at the moment.

Speaking about Bellingham, Bale said: “He has had a great start at Madrid. Obviously, he is scoring goals, which is important; especially at a club like that and to get off to a good start to life in Madrid is always important.”

The Welshman says that will keep the fans of Real Madrid on his side and when it was put to Bale if that is an important thing a player needs to do, the former Madrid star said whilst smiling: ” For sure, you do.”

The 34-year-old continued by saying: “He is doing well and he will keep doing Britain proud I guess.

“The sky is his limit, I think if he keeps working hard and doing what he is doing then the sky is the limit for him.”