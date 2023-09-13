How West Ham feel about selling Nayef Aguerd in January transfer window

West Ham United will not let Nayef Aguerd leave in the January transfer window for anything less than a ‘huge fee’.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers are unwilling to part ways with the Morocco international on the cheap.

Wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia’s wealthy Pro League during the summer window, as well as being linked with Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City, it is clear West Ham’s number 27 is attracting some high-profile interest.

Forming a formidable partnership with fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma, Aguerd, 27, has been hugely significant in the Londoners’ impressive start to the new 2023-24 season.

And although the defender may be on rival clubs’ radar, with his contract not set to expire until 2027, the Hammers are under threat when it comes to losing one of their best players.

However, should any team try and tempt the 27-year-old away from the London Stadium once the January window opens at the start of next year, they’ll be expected to pay a hefty sum.

Aguerd joined from Stade Rennes last summer in a deal worth £30 million (Sky Sports). During the centre-back’s opening season in the Premier League, he featured in 33 games, in all competitions, scoring three goals along the way.