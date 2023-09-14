Key Arsenal figure set to leave his role at the end of the season

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is reportedly set to step down from his role at the Emirates Stadium at the end of this current campaign.

The Gunners CEO has been a highly respected and influential figure at the north London club in recent years, having been promoted to his current role in 2020.

According to The Athletic, Venkatesham is now looking for a new challenge, while the interim period will be used for Arsenal to find an ideal successor for his position.

Alongside his position at Arsenal, Venkatesham also holds seats on UEFA’s club competitions committee and the European Club Association board, so one imagines he could still look to remain in football.

Arsenal fans will hope this departure doesn’t prove too unsettling, as the current board, coaching staff and players seem to be in a good harmony with each other.

The mood has improved significantly at Arsenal in the last few years and while much of that is more widely recognised as being down to manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu, one imagines there will also be other key figures doing fine work behind the scenes.