Ben Chilwell brutally snubs his own Chelsea teammate with top five full-backs pick

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has rather surprisingly left his own teammate Reece James out of the conversation as he picked his top five Premier League full-backs of all time.

The Blues ace picked some legendary players in his interview on the official Premier League site, but some CFC fans will surely be unimpressed at the fact that the former Leicester City man didn’t pick James, when he did find room for Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

Choosing legends such as Ashley Cole, Gary Neville and Patrice Evra makes a lot of sense, but since Chilwell also included current players, it seems a bit harsh to leave James out.

Although he’s had his injury problems, the England international has been hugely impressive since rising up from Chelsea’s academy into the first-team, and if he stays fit he’ll surely be regarded as one of the best in the world in his position in the not-too-distant future.

