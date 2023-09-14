Chelsea regarded as having worst transfer window as agent slams “scattergun approach”

Chelsea have been named as the real losers of this summer’s transfer window after agents criticised their lack of a clear and coherent strategy in the market.

The Blues spent huge money on new faces like Moises Caicedo, Axel Disasi, Robert Sanchez and Nicolas Jackson, but it’s fair to say they’ve not been particularly convincing so far.

Chelsea are also settling under a new manager in Mauricio Pochettino, but it seems most leading agents in the industry are not impressed by how CFC have been doing their business.

Chelsea took no.1 sport for the worst transfer window in a survey conducted by The Athletic, with unnamed agents discussing what they feel is going wrong at Stamford Bridge.

“They’ve spent so much money on so many players with a scattergun approach,” one agent said.

“I don’t feel like there was any real strategy to it other than potentially building a team that could be amazing in five years’ time.

“They probably sold well, but I don’t think it balances out.”

Chelsea fans will surely be concerned at how their club is starting to be viewed since Todd Boehly took over, with the west London giants no longer looking like the slick operation they were for so much of Roman Abramovich’s reign.