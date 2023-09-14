Club director convinced Leicester player to leave this summer

After Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League, there was an air of certainty that they would end up losing some of their star players, and so it proved.

James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes all departed, as did Boubakary Soumare, signed on loan by Spanish outfit, Sevilla, on deadline day.

All four might be rueing their keenness to get away from the Foxes, given that they’ve started the 2023/24 Championship season like a steam train.

Their four wins and one loss from their opening five games leaves Enzo Maresca’s side trailing leaders, Preston North End, by just a point, and in third behind Ipswich by virtue of goal difference.

Playing some pleasing-on-the-eye football, Leicester have to be one of the favourites to be in the shake up for promotion towards the end of the season.

Soumare will still be in Seville, keen to repay club director, Victor Orta’s faith in him apparently.

According to AS (h/t Sport Witness), the player was seduced by the project at the Andalusian club.

“I can only say good things (about Leicester), even if collectively we were relegated. In England, I have grown and progressed in many aspects. Now I hope to do even better here,” he is quoted as saying by the outlet.

“Victor Orta convinced me about the project, which is what also seduces other footballers. And I’m going to work as hard as I can to justify coming.”

Though one can at least understand the decisions of players to move on at various stages of their careers, to jump ship in a club’s hour of need does suggest that there is little, if any, loyalty from them these days.