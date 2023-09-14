Emery issue could see Aston Villa ace’s current situation going from bad to worse in the next couple of months

The 2023/24 season could end up being an era-defining campaign for Unai Emery and his Aston Villa side, with European football again on the agenda as the Villains also look to improve their Premier League positioning.

Emery has been a breath of fresh air at Villa Park, with his teams playing a brand of football that he has become synonymous with.

High energy pressing, intensity right across the pitch at all times, fast transitions and the confidence to take opportunities when they are presented.

If nothing else, Villa are a brave, attacking side, moulded completely in their manager’s image.

One player that was expected to give them some pace, power and energy in the midfield was their summer capture from Midlands rivals Leicester City, Youri Tielemans.

However, it would appear that the player’s injuries are behind his inability to really get going for his new club, and that could, apparently, cause him a problem for the Belgian national team.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Sport Witness), the 26-year-old needs to be starting more regularly under Emery before he can be considered to again be a fixture in the national team.

At present, he’s been unable to impress his Spanish coach sufficiently to make it difficult for him to leave out the Belgian, and if that situation doesn’t improve soon, things are likely to go from bad to worse for Tielemans on the international stage.