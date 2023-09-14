Erik ten Hag includes surprise player in Premier League squad after pushing for transfer this summer

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has included Donny van de Beek in his 25-man Premier League squad for the 2023/24 campaign after seeing multiple transfers fail to materialise this summer.

The 26-year-old has struggled to make any sort of impression at Old Trafford since completing a £35m switch from Ajax back in 2020 and was expected to move on from the Manchester club ahead of the current campaign.

However, despite being linked to Real Sociedad and Fenerbahce, Ten Hag has now Van de Beek in his 25-man Premier League squad for the 2023/24 campaign, reports the Mirror.

This will come as a surprise move by the Man United manager as the Dutch player has yet to make a single matchday squad in the league so far this term.

Van de Beek is not included in Man United’s squad for the Champions League and his inclusion in the Premier League 25 is unlikely to change his situation at Old Trafford. The Dutch star has started just six Premier League matches in the three years he’s spent in Manchester and that is unlikely to increase soon.

January will likely see the 26-year-old move on from his failed spell at Man United and everyone involved will be hoping to get a deal done this time around.