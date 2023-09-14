Former Premier League club docked points for a third time this year

League One outfit Reading have been docked three points after their owner failed to deposit enough money into an account for the club’s monthly wage bill.

That is according to the BBC, who report that the Royals owner Dai Yongge was told by the EFL in August to put 125% of the wage bill into a designated account by Tuesday. That failed to happen and it has triggered a suspended points deduction with immediate effect.

This is not the first time Reading have been docked points this year as they have lost a total of four points from their current campaign. Back in August, the Royals were deducted a point due to late wage payments.

This also follows a six-point deduction received in April for profit and sustainability rule breaches – that contributed to their relegation from the Championship to League One.

The EFL have stated that they continue to punish Reading as long as they break the rules as Chinese businessman Dai remains “committed” to the Royals and is still actively looking for new investors to help provide financial stability at the club.

This is a real worry for Reading who were in the Premier League only 10 years ago and further points deductions could be detrimental to their season.