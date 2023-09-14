Fulham to make January offer for midfielder who has a €120m release clause

The collapse of Joao Palhinha’s move from Fulham to Bayern Munich on deadline day will have given fans of the club a lift, and they may be intrigued by a link to another midfielder who apparently has a €120m release clause.

The west Londoners may have lost Aleksandar Mitrovic to the Saudi Pro League but they did also keep hold of manager, Marco Silva, despite the overtures from the Middle East.

That should surely give everyone connected with the club some confidence that they are continuing to move in the right direction.

If they’re able to land Benfica’s Florentino Luis, that could well take the Cottagers to another level entirely.

According to Portuguese outlet, O Jogo (h/t Sport Witness), both Fulham and Nottingham Forest are interested in taking the €120m-rated player in the next transfer window in January, but they could also face competition from European giants, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Persuading the player to move to Craven Cottage could therefore be a big ask, but the fact that Fulham are attempting to move in those kinds of transfer circles certainly bodes well for the future.

At this stage it isn’t clear what the player’s preference is, though that’s likely to become more apparent the nearer we get to the winter window.

With Joao Palhinha now having committed himself to the club until 2028 per the official Fulham website, the Cottagers could have some midfield in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign if they can land Luis too.