Graham Potter rejects another big job as he waits for new job criteria to be met

Graham Potter has turned down another return to management as the former Chelsea boss has declined the chance to become the new head coach of Scottish giants Rangers.

Current Rangers boss Michael Beale is under fire after a poor start to the campaign in which the Glasgow-based club have lost half of their opening four matches, which includes what could be a detrimental defeat to rivals Celtic.

The Scottish giants have also been knocked out of this season’s Champions League and that has led the club to seek out Graham Potter.

However, according to a report run by the Daily Mail, the English coach has rejected the opportunity.

Graham Potter will not become the new Rangers manager
This comes after Potter declined an offer to take over at Ligue 1 side Lyon last week after meeting with the French club’s owner as he waits for a team that are currently qualified for Champions League football or have the potential to reach that level.

The former Chelsea boss has been out of work since losing his job at Stamford Bridge five months ago but is said to be in no rush back and is waiting for the right opportunity.

