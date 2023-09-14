Harry Maguire says Man United happy for him to stay and opens up on failed West Ham move

West Ham pushed to sign Man United’s Harry Maguire this summer but having agreed a transfer fee with the Manchester club, a move for the defender never materialised.

United boss Erik ten Hag stripped Maguire of the captain’s armband ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and that added to the fact that the England star is not a key part of the Dutch coach’s plans at the Premier League giants.

West Ham saw an opportunity to move and had a £30m bid accepted by United but the Hammers couldn’t agree personal terms with the player. Speaking about the failed move to the Express, the centre-back confirmed as much and stated that Man United are still happy to have him around Old Trafford.

Maguire said: “We just didn’t come to an agreement. Manchester United were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place. I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything.”

?? Harry Maguire on his failed summer transfer to West Ham: "We just didn’t come to an agreement. Manchester United were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place. I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything." (Source: Express) pic.twitter.com/BD0i6q91B0 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 14, 2023

Maguire has only played 23 minutes for Man United this season after coming off of the bench against Arsenal last time out and is not expected to see his minutes increased anytime soon.

A move was best for the England star this summer and it might be something he regrets over the course of the season with EURO 2024 happening next summer in Germany.