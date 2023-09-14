Inside Spain: Luis Rubiales case takes fresh turn, the Deco era and a first sacking

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

This week on Luis Rubiales-watch… He’s gone. After dragging the Spanish Football Federation’s through the global mud, seeing his mother go on hunger strike, and refusing the pleas of his colleagues, Rubiales resigned as RFEF President.

Unsurprisingly, his troubles have not stopped with a Piers Morgan interview. While Rubiales might have given his version of the truth, some of them are if not lies, errors of memory. Initially Rubiales said it was a spontaneous moment of affection when he kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent, then told the general assembly at the RFEF that he had had a conversation with her at the time about it.

One of these stories will have to be explained to a judge. Last week the public prosecutor brought allegations and evidence to a judge, and he has approved the opening of a case, which will see him testify and potentially face up to five years in jail. In the meantime, Hermoso’s phone was allegedly hacked, but finally, one of the 13 Rubiales scandals in the last five years has brought him down.

Dani Carvajal has played with several Real Madrid legends during this time at the club. pic.twitter.com/wA8JJ6RLWH — Football España (@footballespana_) September 12, 2023

Outside of that, Spain have been in fine form, thumping Georgia 7-1 and Cyprus 6-0, but all anyone was talking about was Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old made his debut in the first match, becoming the youngest player to play for Spain and the youngest player to score for La Roja. Against Cyprus, he became the youngest player to start a Spain match.

Back home in Barcelona, Deco has been presented as the latest Sporting Director, bringing former teammate Bojan Krkic back into to the fold to work with him and Xavi Hernandez. Not that it’s a middle-aged boys club. Raising more eyebrows is the fact that the Rolling Stones will be appearing on Barcelona’s shirt later this year.

Over at Real Madrid, the general narrative is mostly the same as in England for once – how good is Jude Bellingham? Things may be in the honeymoon phase currently, but as Los Blancos position themselves for Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain are drawing up a ‘revenge list’.

Elsewhere, Girona have renewed the contract of excellent Sporting Director Quique Carcel until 2027, and Villarreal have given one to their new manager. Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien was sacked at the Yellow Submarine after falling out with the squad, and Pacheta has been appointed. Far from a big name, his last two jobs have seen relegation from La Liga, Pacheta put it well – ‘I don’t know if it’s fair or not, but I’m here.’