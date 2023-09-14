“Destined to happen” – Agent speaks out on future of Chelsea transfer target

Ivan Toney reportedly looks destined to leave Brentford in the January transfer window amid links with Chelsea, according to an unnamed football agent.

Speaking to The Athletic, an agent named Toney as someone widely expected to secure a big move before too long, even if he’s currently banned from playing after a betting scandal.

Toney has shone for Brentford and there seems to be plenty of speculation linking the 27-year-old with Chelsea, as the likes of Simon Phillips, and the Independent have recently reported.

Chelsea could certainly do with more quality in attack after a difficult start to the season, with Nicolas Jackson still looking too young and unproven to lead the line for such a big club.

Toney, by contrast, could be ideal for that role as he’d likely have an instant impact as he’s already shown what he can do at Premier League level.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but one agent told The Athletic: “It’s destined to happen when he gets back (after his ban) and (the deal) can get sorted whilst he’s out. Good for him and maybe even Brentford too.”