Key Liverpool player received significant pay rise before Saudi interest

When it comes to important players at Liverpool, there are not many above the Reds’ goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who was a subject of interest for Saudi Arabian clubs this summer.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are two key players who made the move from Anfield to the Middle East in recent months but their chances of luring Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper were very slim.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool’s owners made it clear no offers would be entertained for Alisson and their stance was unequivocal – just as it was over Al Ittihad’s pursuit of Mohamed Salah. It is believed that the Brazilian international is happy at the Merseyside club and has a contract at Anfield until 2027, which he is expected to see out.

Before the interest from Saudi, Alisson received a considerable pay rise this summer after a clause was triggered in his existing contract. According to The Athletic, the goalkeeper is understood to be the squad’s third-highest earner behind Salah and Van Dijk.

This will come as great news to Liverpool fans as the 30-year-old is a major part of their current squad and is regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in the world. It will be very hard for anyone to lure him away from Anfield at present as the Brazil star is expected to continue to make a big difference on the pitch for the Reds.