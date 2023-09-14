Kompany was keen on signing £75k-a-week PL player this summer

It’s not unfair to suggest that Burnley manager, Vincent Kompany, knows a player when he sees one, and the former Man City ace did try to sign an enigmatic star during the summer for the Clarets.

Having breezed through the 2022/23 Championship season, Burnley did get a taste of life at the top level when being despatched from the FA Cup by Kompany’s former club, coincidentally their opponents for their 2023/24 season opener.

The outcome of that game was the same, and two more defeats, against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, have seen Burnley rooted to the bottom of the English top-flight.

Their only moment of joy in the current campaign so far is an EFL cup win against Nottingham Forest, who are their next Premier League opponents.

It is Forest’s former England international, and £75,000 p/w (Capology) star, Jonjo Shelvey, that Burnley registered an interest in during the summer, along with Leeds United and Sheffield United according to The Telegraph (subscription required).

The outlet also note that the 31-year-old has decided that he wants to try his luck in the Turkish Super Lig, and a move to emerging side, Rizespor.

Given the way in which Shelvey fell out with Forest manager, Steve Cooper, it’s believed over a decision to leave him as a sub when the Midlanders visited Anfield, Kompany has likely dodged a bullet.