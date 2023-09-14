HUGE hint of falling-out between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on social media…

It looks like there was a falling-out between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar before the latter left Paris Saint-Germain for Al Hilal in this summer’s transfer window.

Once teammates at PSG, it’s now emerged that Mbappe and Neymar are no longer following each other on Instagram, signalling that whatever friendship they once had is now over.

Mbappe is now in talks over a new contract at the Parc des Princes, which is something of a surprise turnaround after it looked like he could leave this summer.

The France international seems a lot happier with life at PSG now, so it could be that he’ll end up committing his future to the club instead of jumping ship for Real Madrid as had been widely expected for some time.

Mbappe is known to have had a poor relationship with a few of his old PSG teammates, and it seems Neymar was one of those, as was Marco Verratti.

This summer, however, the 24-year-old has seen international teammates Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani join, which seems to have improved his mood.