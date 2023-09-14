Pundit says Leeds new signing has already disappointed after only one month at the club

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has expressed an interesting view about recent signing Karl Darlow in his brief time at the club.

The ‘keeper joined Leeds from Newcastle United this summer, but Robinson feels it’s already been a disappointing period for him due to the slightly surprising fact that Illan Meslier is still at Elland Road.

“I think potentially Darlow will be disappointed, but he’ll bide his time,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“He’s a very good experienced goalkeeper and played at the top level. Darlow’s very experienced in the Championship and being at a club like Leeds United isn’t a bad thing.

“It’s a huge football club and with the potential that Meslier’s got, whether it’s January or whether it’s the end of the season, I suspect that he will move on and then Karl will potentially come in as number one.

“If that happens or if Leeds get promoted, you’re part of a Premier League squad again, whether you’re number one or sat on the bench, it’s not an ideal situation for him because he’s not playing.

“I suspect he came with the thought that he was going to play, but he’s not, it’s not worked out that way. But it’s not a bad situation for him.

“Listen, we saw Meslier have a huge dip in form and confidence towards the end of last season, so if he has three or four games like that, the manager can turn around knowing that he’s got a very good experienced quality goalkeeper on the bench that if needs be.”