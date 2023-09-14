Liverpool were ready to pay £40m for recent Manchester United signing

Liverpool were reportedly only willing to pay around £40million for the transfer of Mason Mount while he was still at Chelsea earlier this summer, with the England international ultimately ending up at Manchester United for closer to £60m.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic taking a look at Liverpool’s summer rebuild, with the Reds enduring a tricky window as five senior midfield players – Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – all left the club.

Four new faces came in in that area of the pitch, with Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

However, it seems Mount was also considered by LFC, even if they valued the former Blues ace at £40m, which wouldn’t have been enough to secure his signature.

Mount ended up moving to Man Utd instead and the report suggests that Old Trafford was always his preferred destination anyway.

Liverpool fans probably won’t be too disappointed, with Mount looking unconvincing at United so far, while the likes of Mac Allister and particularly Szoboszlai look like astute purchases.