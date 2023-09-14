Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man City star has release clause after signing new contract

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has a release clause written into his new contract, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed via his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

The Portugal international has been a hugely important player for Man City but there had been some speculation over his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium over the summer.

That looked to have been put to bed once Silva signed a new contract with the treble winners, but it seems his new deal includes a release clause, which is likely to fuel speculation that he could be on the move next year.

Romano insists Silva is focused on winning more trophies with City this season, though he did also confirm the clause, even if he’s currently unable to confirm some of the details of the numbers involved, though he says it’s not just there for one specific club.

Discussing Silva’s new contract and situation at MCFC, Romano said: “Bernardo Silva – As has been reported, I can confirm that there is a clause in Bernardo Silva’s new contract, but details are yet to be confirmed on club and player side.

“It’s not a specific club clause. But this is something to be discussed in 2024 as Bernardo wanted to extend at City as he really to wants top titles again next year.”