Senior Man United duo stepping in to de-escalate row between Ten Hag and Red Devils star

Two senior Manchester United figures are reportedly stepping in to do their bit to de-escalate the ongoing row between Red Devils ace Jadon Sancho and manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho was notably left out of the recent squad for the trip to Arsenal, prompting Ten Hag to let slip to reporters that he wasn’t happy with how the England international had been performing in training in the build-up to that game.

This then prompted Sancho to hit back at the manager on a now-deleted social media post, and it remains to be seen if this latest development is a positive step or not.

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd CEO Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough are now said to be stepping in to help ease tensions between the manager and the player.

The report suggests talks have been taking place, with Murtough taking an active role in what is thought to be a complicated situation.

Arnold, meanwhile, is being kept up to date with how these meetings have been going.