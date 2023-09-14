Man United star wanted by Turkish giants but current squad problems may see Ten Hag keep player

Erik ten Hag currently has serious problems with his Man United forward line and that could see him hold onto one of his youngsters wanted by Turkish giants Besiktas.

According to Fanatik, the Turkish Super Lig side are interested in signing the 20-year-old Hannibal Mejbri ahead of the country’s transfer window closing on Friday and it is being reported that Besiktas have already made contact with Man United over a deal.

They have already offered a loan deal with an option to buy, which was turned down by the Manchester club. Now, the Turkish giants will look to return to try and secure a simple loan deal for the youngster.

It is uncertain if United will allow the player to leave as Ten Hag currently has issues with his forward line related to Antony and Jadon Sancho. Mejbri could end up getting minutes at Old Trafford over the coming weeks and that could kickstart his career at Old Trafford with some good performances.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Birmingham, where he claimed a goal and six assists in his 41 appearances. The United star will want regular minutes this season as it remains to be seen where he will be by the end of this week.