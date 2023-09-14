It’s fair to say that Man United haven’t started the 2023/24 Premier League campaign in quite the way that they’d hoped.

The Red Devils have lost on both of their visits to London so far against north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, whilst they only narrowly beat Wolves at Old Trafford thanks to a refereeing blunder and had to come back from two goals down at the Theatre of Dreams to defeat Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag has also had to deal with the fall out from Jadon Sancho’s social media post, which has seen the player banished to train away from the main group according to a statement released on the official Man United website.

Another Red Devils striker had an issue with regards to training, though it’s likely to bring a wry smile to the Dutchman’s face.

According to Mirror Sport, Anthony Martial arrived at training three hours early on Wednesday and once he realised his mistake he promptly got back in his car and drove off – only to then return again at the correct hour.

Ahead of an important weekend fixture against a resurgent Brighton and Hove Albion side, ten Hag will need all of his team fit, firing and ready.

Not being concentrated on the job in hand and absent-mindedly getting things wrong suggests a lack of focus on Martial’s part and, all joking aside, it could cost him a starting place against the Seagulls with Rasmus Hojlund looking to kick-start his own United career.