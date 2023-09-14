Agent expects Man United to go back in for summer transfer target if another key deal goes through

Manchester United could reportedly go back in for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo if Harry Maguire leaves Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

That’s according to one leading football agent cited in a report by The Athletic, with Todibo having been on Man Utd’s radar in the past, while Maguire likely remains out of the first-team picture under Erik ten Hag, so could realistically be someone who’s on the move once the transfer window opens again in the middle of the season.

Todibo has impressed in his time in Ligue 1 and seems like he could be a smart addition for the Red Devils, who surely need to think about making changes in defence in the near future.

Although United have talented defensive players like Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, the latter isn’t getting any younger, and Maguire has shown he just isn’t quite good enough for this level.

Jonny Evans recently joined as a backup option, but MUFC also won’t want to be relying on him too often, so Todibo would surely be just the upgrade they need.