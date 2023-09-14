One leading football agent is convinced that Jadon Sancho has burned his bridges at Manchester United after a public row with manager Erik ten Hag.

The England international was recently left out of Man Utd’s squad to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, and Ten Hag was critical of the player’s performances in training when asked to explain why he didn’t include him.

Sancho then hit out at the manager with a social media statement, which has since been deleted, insisting he didn’t want to be made a scapegoat.

Speaking to The Athletic, one unnamed agent says it now looks like it’s over for Sancho at Old Trafford, suggesting that a move back to former club Borussia Dortmund could be something to look out for in January.

“Unless he does something miraculous, he’s kind of burned his bridges at United,” one agent said.

Sancho was superb in his first spell at Dortmund, so it could be a good move for him to return to Germany to try to revive his career, especially as others who don’t know him as well might not be keen to take a gamble on him after seeing how poorly he’s performed in his time with the Red Devils.