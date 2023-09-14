Mikel Arteta to receive boost soon as important player set to return in October

Mikel Arteta looks set to receive a boost soon as one of his key stars looks set to return in October having picked up an injury before Arsenal’s clash with Man United earlier this month.

Thomas Partey injured his groin last month just before the international break, forcing him to miss the Gunners’ dramatic 3-1 Premier League win over United at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghana international was duly left out of his country’s squad for their games against Central African Republic and Liberia over the past week, instead beginning his recovery with Arsenal. The Evening Standard are reporting that the midfielder hopes to be back in action next month, which will be a big boost to Arteta as the Spaniard has used the Ghanian a lot during the opening part of the campaign.

Arsenal will monitor Partey’s progress closely and will not rush his return, despite being hopeful of an October return date.

Arteta has good cover this season for any missing players and will likely use the same midfield opted for the Man United clash with just Declan Rice as a single pivot.