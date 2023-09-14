Newcastle players accept £40m agreement from PIF after dispute

Newcastle United players have reportedly agreed to cut their bonus payments from Champions League qualification after a mini dispute with the club’s owners.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle players had these bonuses written into their contracts while Mike Ashley was still the owner, but it seems an agreement has now been reached to waive these payments.

NUFC over-achieved by finishing in the top four last season, and that triggered bonus payments for the squad.

Now, however, the majority of the team’s players have accepted an agreement with PIF, which should save the club around £40million.