Newcastle players accept £40m agreement from PIF after dispute

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United players have reportedly agreed to cut their bonus payments from Champions League qualification after a mini dispute with the club’s owners.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle players had these bonuses written into their contracts while Mike Ashley was still the owner, but it seems an agreement has now been reached to waive these payments.

NUFC over-achieved by finishing in the top four last season, and that triggered bonus payments for the squad.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United star wanted by Turkish giants but current squad problems may see Ten Hag keep player
“Destined to happen” – Agent speaks out on future of Chelsea transfer target
Agent expects Man United to go back in for summer transfer target if another key deal goes through

Now, however, the majority of the team’s players have accepted an agreement with PIF, which should save the club around £40million.

More Stories Amanda Staveley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.