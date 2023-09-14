Liverpool and Newcastle United have been linked with a transfer interest in Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves, and Fabrizio Romano has weighed in with his thoughts on the situation in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Goncalves has impressed in Portugal and looks like someone worth keeping an eye on, with Romano confirming that he could be a player to watch in upcoming transfer window, even if nothing is close to being decided on his future just yet.

The likes of Liverpool and Newcastle, along with Tottenham and Aston Villa, have been linked with Goncalves by Portuguese outlet O Jogo, and Romano has had his say on the transfer rumours in his Substack piece today.

“Pedro Goncalves – Despite reports linking him with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle, there is nothing concrete on Pedro Goncalves at the moment,” Romano said.

“Sporting always wanted to keep Pedro so it was never a negotiation last summer. For sure he’s going to be one to watch in the next years, but at the moment people close to him guarantee there’s nothing decided or close.”

It would certainly be exciting to see a talent like Goncalves in the Premier League, and one imagines the 25-year-old could be a useful addition to LFC, especially if they end up losing Mohamed Salah any time soon, while NUFC would do well to strengthen again in January if they want to be serious about finishing in the top four again.