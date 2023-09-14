Things have certainly proved to be nothing if not exciting for Daniel Farke since his appointment as manager of Leeds United.

The German has had a multitude of issues to deal with, but fortunately with the closure of the summer transfer market came a sense of calm.

The Elland Road outfit have had a start to their 2023/24 Championship campaign which mirrors their off-field chaos, and they currently find themselves in 15th position on six points, with one win, three draws and one loss to show for their five games played.

It’s arguably not the start that Farke, new owners, 49ers Enterprises, and the fans would’ve wanted, but when placed in context, it’s a wonder that the all whites have managed any points at all, such has been the upheaval.

In any event, one player has, somewhat unexpectedly, shone for Farke so far this season; Jamie Shackleton.

According to Phil Hay of The Athletic (subscription required), Shackleton hasn’t yet been offered an extension to his current deal which has less than 12 months to run, however, given the standard of his performances, it appears likely that Farke may well instigate talks in due course.

For a player that was on loan at Millwall for the entirety of last season and appeared to be on the verge of leaving before Farke’s appointment, that’s some turnaround.