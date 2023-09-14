Unai Emery working hard in order to bring Real Madrid ace to Aston Villa

Though Aston Villa might be seen, with respect, as one of the less fashionable sides in the Premier League, Unai Emery is doing his level best to change that.

The Spaniard has the team playing football that is incredibly pleasing on the eye, and despite the way in which the Villains were dismantled at St. James’ Park on the opening day of the 2023/24 season, as well as being well beaten at Anfield, there was enough in a brilliant away win at Burnley and a comfortable victory over Everton for the purists to know that it’ll be another decent season for the club.

More Stories / Latest News Parish & Freedman think 23-year-old Palace player will be worth £100m “It was very close” – West Ham coach explains why transfer move for Man United ace collapsed Liverpool were ready to pay £40m for recent Manchester United signing

Procuring the likes of Moussa Diaby, Clement Lenglet and Pau Torres amongst others shows that Emery means business, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that he’s planning to raid Real Madrid in January to add to his exciting young squad.

According to El Desmarque, over the next few months, the club will continue to attempt to persuade midfielder, Dani Ceballos, who spent some time at Arsenal on loan, to join them.

The player isn’t an automatic pick at the Santiago Bernabeu, and whilst it isn’t clear if Los Blancos would look upon any bid favourably, should the player himself make it clear that he’d like the move on the basis that he’d hope to get more regular game time, the Spanish giants could be forced to accede to his wishes.