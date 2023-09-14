Video: Bayern target Joao Palhinha gives Fulham fans a full and frank transfer update

It became one of the transfer sagas of the summer, and even though it was believed that Joao Palhinha had passed a medical at Bayern Munich, a move from Fulham collapsed on transfer deadline day.
That would surely have been music to the ears of fans of the Cottagers, even if it wouldn’t have pleased the player himself.
Now, just a couple of weeks after the closure of the summer window, the player has committed his future to the west London outfit until 2028, and he gave his reasons why in an interview with club media.
"I'm just focused on my work in Fulham. I always have 100% commitment with this club." pic.twitter.com/OYWe30f2xq
