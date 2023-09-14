Video: Former Chelsea ace criticises current set up as ‘mid-table’ team; expects much more

Things certainly haven’t been boring at Chelsea Football Club ever since Todd Boehly took the helm from Roman Abramovich.

The American has overseen three spectacular transfer windows, two of which saw the club buy up some of the world’s best footballing talent, and the last of which saw a fire sale on an unprecedented scale in order for the west Londoners to stay the right side of Financial Fair Play.

One former player, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, is none too happy with the club’s current recruitment policy, suggesting during a chat with The Byline that they’re nothing but a ‘mid-table’ team.