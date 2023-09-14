Video: Kyle Walker signs Man City contract extension until 2026

Though it’s taken some while to be announced, Kyle Walker’s contract extension at Man City is now signed and sealed.

The effervescent full-back has been kept from Thomas Tuchel’s clutches at Bayern Munich, and has renewed until 2026 with the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola will surely be delighted by the player’s commitment, as he seeks to do the impossible with his side, and better what they achieved in their treble winning season.

Walker was a big part of their success and will now be able to bask in any further title wins for a couple of years at least.