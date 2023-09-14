West Ham board confidante suggests Hammers ace has rejected contract extension

Just when things appear to be going so well for West Ham United, it seems that one of their stars has turned down the opportunity to extend his contract.

The Hammers have enjoyed a stunning start to their 2023/24 Premier League campaign, with three wins and a draw seeing them keep pace with their contemporaries at the top end of the the table.

Though their transfer business was done late in the window it was incredibly intelligent, and that can already be seen by the way in which David Moyes’ side are approaching their games.

It’s a stark contrast to how the east Londoners fared domestically during the course of last season, only hauling themselves away from relegation trouble in the last third of the campaign.

In any event, despite their success so far this season, one of their players is believed to be looking to move on next summer.

That’s the only conclusion that can be drawn from Pablo Fornals not signing an extension to his contract.

Hammer Pablo Fornals has decided NOT to take up an unilateral option to extend his contract at West Ham, nor has he agreed to sign a new contract meaning he will be free to leave next summer. Fornals signed a five-year contract in 2019 which will expire next June. He cost the… pic.twitter.com/iOOPnxXj9I — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) September 14, 2023

Sean Whetstone, who is the owner of Moore Than Just A Podcast and believed to be a close confidante of West Ham owner, David Sullivan, tweeted the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday afternoon.

It would surely come as a huge blow to Hammers fans who have taken the skilful Spaniard to their hearts after some brilliant displays by the player.